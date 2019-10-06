Weathered Statues, Educational Davis, Golf Dolls, Momotarōs

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

Kitschy Spirit Records Presents...

Sunday October 6

Art In 8pm

$8

WEATHERED STATUES

On tour from Denver, CO!

Dancable, Dark, Post-Punk

Brand new single!

https://weatheredstatues1.bandcamp.com/track/desolation

with...

Educational Davis

The Newest of Waves

https://educationaldavis.bandcamp.com/releases

Golf Dolls

Brainy Punk

https://golfdolls.bandcamp.com/releases

Momos

7th wave grunge duo.

https://www.facebook.com/events/341528499928208/

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
608-535-9976
