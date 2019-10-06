Weathered Statues, Educational Davis, Golf Dolls, Momotarōs
Kitschy Spirit Records Presents...
Sunday October 6
Art In 8pm
$8
WEATHERED STATUES
On tour from Denver, CO!
Dancable, Dark, Post-Punk
Brand new single!
https://weatheredstatues1.bandcamp.com/track/desolation
with...
Educational Davis
The Newest of Waves
https://educationaldavis.bandcamp.com/releases
Golf Dolls
Brainy Punk
https://golfdolls.bandcamp.com/releases
Momos
7th wave grunge duo.
