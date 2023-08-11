Weathers, almost monday, Hoko

× Expand Edwin Daboub The band Weathers. Weathers

$25 ($20 adv.).

media release: Weathers cycle through vibes at the speed of life. Text messages to cheaters, actual conversations about mental health among friends, and a shared passion for eighties and nineties nostalgia (coming-of-age comedies, in particular) turn into fodder for their undeniable and unforgettable alternative anthems. The acclaimed Los Angeles trio—Cameron Boyer [vocals, guitar], Cameron Olsen [guitar] and Brennen Bates [bass]—infuse their third full-length offering, Are We Having Fun? [Sumerian Records], with gleeful unpredictability.

“It’s meant to be unpredictable,” affirms Boyer. “Since there’s a cohesive sound, you’re essentially living in the same universe, but you’re listening to a bunch of different stories. We dug into how relationships and love can fuck with your head as much as anything else can. We welcomed the changes in our lives, because it was time to evolve—which is also when you should do a new record.”

The band initially emerged back in 2015. A year later, they released the breakthrough single “Happy Pills”, amassing over 171 million Spotify streams and counting. They parlayed this momentum into Kids in the Night (2018) and Pillows & Therapy (2021). The latter boasted fan favorites such as “Rehab”, “Losing Blood”, and “C’est la vie”, which reeled in over 28 million Spotify streams and counting. Meanwhile, Billboard proclaimed, “Their message empowers through the acceptance of something we all consider flaws at some point.” Of Pillows & Therapy, Under The Radar noted, “The band married grungey alt rock and synth-laden pop rock, embracing newly anthemic sounds as well as revisiting their ‘90s influences,” while Beyond The Stage Magazine proclaimed, “Weathers’ Pills & Therapy is the best medicine.”

Throughout 2022, they wrote and recorded what would become Are We Having Fun? with producer Jason Suwito (Sir Sly, Imagine Dragons). They absorbed the ebbs and flows of the Post-Pandemic season in their music as they sonically nodded to classic bands like My Chemical Romance and The Killers.

“We were kids in the two-thousands, so we love over-the-top emotional tunes with a heavier sound,” Boyer goes on. “When we were making the record, we were feeling a bit of rage and sort of doomed. So we asked ourselves, ‘Is this even fun anymore? Or, are we doing this because we’re stuck?’ Since the music encompasses a lot of raw emotion, we decided to be very honest with the title.”

“We want you to walk away feeling like you were heard, and it’s okay to not be okay,” Boyer leaves off. “At the same time, we’re trying to get out of the darkness, because no one wants to be in the dark for too long. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel. When you’re on the floor crying, you’re not the only one.”

“To us, Weathers is a lifestyle and a family,” Brennen concludes. “So, it’s important for the three of us to express ourselves, stick together, and support each other as well as everybody out there who supports us.”

The new single “only wanna dance” marks an evolution in almost monday’s style, while still maintaining their signature upbeat lyricism. Combining a fast-paced drum beat and striking guitars, the single is an infectious earworm and has quickly become a fan favorite on the band’s most recent tour. Depicting the band running around in various scenarios and time periods, the accompanying music video perfectly matches the track’s energy while showcasing the band’s personality.

Earlier this year, almost monday embarked on their “only wanna dance” headline tour, spanning across North America and selling out venues in cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, and Salt Lake City. The tour follows on the heels of the band’s monumental 2022, consisting of a South and North American tour with The Driver Era, with several sold-out stops including Pier 17 in New York City and ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Austin. Praised by critics for their lively and infectious performances, 2022 saw the bands making their mark on the festival scene, with performances at Governor's Ball, WonderBus Music & Arts Festival, Wonderfront Music and Arts Festival, and Innings Festival and wrapped up the year with headline shows in Japan and South Korea. Continuing their festival streak and racking up over 140 million streams to date, almost monday will perform at WonderRoad Festival in Indianapolis this June.

“only wanna dance” follows the release of almost monday’s previous singles “cough drops,” “sunburn,” and “sun keeps on shining” in 2022. The latter spent multiple weeks in the Top 20 on Alternative Radio, becoming their third song to do so. “sun keeps on shining” was the official song of the 2022 Vans US Open of Surfing, and it’s currently still a top 10 hit on Sirius XM Alt Nation’s Alt18 Weekly Countdown.