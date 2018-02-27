RSVP for Weave a Dishcloth

press release: Using a solid 10.5” wooden frame loom and a crochet hook, you will learn to weave a square with a continuous strand of cotton yarn. The completed square makes a superb dishcloth andmultiple squares can be joined for larger projects. Instructor and weaver Jane Grogan will teach you this simple weaving technique that may start you on the road to years of weaving enjoyment. No weaving experience required; must be able to hold and manipulate a crochet hook for weaving over/under pattern. A loom will be available for you to use during this class; you may purchase the loom at the end of class from the instructor for $42. Bring your own 10.5” square pin loom (if you own one), a blunt tapestry needle, scissors, and pen/pencil; all other supplies provided. Limited space; register early.

Tuesday, March 6, 5:30-8:30 pm

Registration Deadline: February 27

Cost: $45/$36 member | Course Number: 20-17