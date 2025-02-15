media release: On February 15th, Jewish Social Services has organized a panel discussion and film screening on the topic of refugee resettlement, in partnership with Open Doors For Refugees, Catholic Multicultural Center, and Nurturing Diversity Partners. We will view the film, "Can We Make A Home Here" by Dr. Fran Kaplan, who will then participate in a panel with Kai Mishlove, ODFR Director Jason Mack, and former refugee and JSS manager Zabi Sahibzada. This event begins at 1pm and no registration is required. More information can be found at our website: https://jssmadison.org/event/ weaving-the-fabric-discussion- and-film-screening/?instance_ id=2595