Weaving Workshop

media release: Free Admission • Advance registration recommended

Inspired by Sabina Ott’s celebration of her artistic community, MMoCA invites you to join us and learn from a few of the thriving artistic communities here in Madison. The Textile Arts Center of Madison is a hub for the fiber arts community, offering classes and workshops, exhibitions and events, and access to supplies for makers and enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds. Experiment with form, color, and material while learning to weave on handheld looms with teaching artist Lauren Paul.