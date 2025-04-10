WEDC Financing Programs, Zoning and the Housing Crisis

media release: Target Audience: Developers, municipal staff, elected officials, residents

Please join us for our upcoming Regional Housing Network (RHN) meeting. Hear from Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC)'s Regional Economic Development Director, Jason Scott, about WEDC grant and loan programs that include financing for workforce housing and mixed-use development.

What does zoning have to do with the housing crisis? Updating local zoning codes can help bring forward a variety of desired housing types such as senior housing and starter homes, and increase affordability of current and future housing stock. Olivia Parry, Sr. Planner, Dane County Planning, will present on this topic.

