media release: Garver Events will host its first-ever Wedding Resale Market on March 28 from 4–9 PM, offering previously loved wedding décor and attire a second life in someone's special day. Recently married couples are invited to resell décor, signage, tableware, accessories, and more. The event is designed to be approachable and community-driven, welcoming brides, grooms, and non-professional sellers alike. The market will also feature a dedicated room of previously loved wedding gowns, offering beautiful styles at a fraction of the original cost. It’s a sustainable, budget-friendly way for couples to shop unique pieces for their big day.

Vendors RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdSB4NVTqcYDerkKQUJmAytG2GxJUxrRFt-lypPBtGsjl3k6w/viewform