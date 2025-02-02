Wedding Vendor Showcase

media release: Premier Wisconsin wedding vendors and service providers will be showcased at Madison's newest wedding venue: Loxley. Join us for a morning of mimosas and see if Loxley could be the perfect place for your special day! Plus, meet and talk with a variety of wedding professionals including DJs, florists, string quartets, wedding coordinators, and more!

This event is free and open to the public; please RSVP using the link on our website.