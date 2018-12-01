press release: December 1 - 6, Art Lofts Gallery, 111 N Frances St. Reception: Wednesday, December 5, 6:30-8p

Artists: Emily Coyne, Johnny Yan, Madeline Burpee, Kayla Bol, Venus Han, Zoe Jackson, Heather Kohlmeier, Riley McManus, Collin Mireault, Alex Remeniuk, Jiaxuan Zhang, Juliette Walker, Hannah Schelb, Sean Clute, Gloriann Langva, Brian Kluge, Gerit Grimm, Bruce Breckenridge

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Ceramics Program is proud to present WEDGED, an exhibition featuring work by advanced undergraduate, graduate, and professional ceramic artists.

The exhibit will feature work illustrating the wide range of subjects, techniques, and styles utilized in ceramics as a whole. Works encompass various wet-clay techniques such as wheel-throwing, hand-building, and slip-casting, in addition to multiple surface and glaze styles; pieces are functional, sculptural, and range in scale. By exhibiting so many unique artists, WEDGED illustrates the sense of exploration and resources provided by the university’s ceramics program.