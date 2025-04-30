Wednesday 13, Stitched Up Heart, Dead Rabbits, I Ya Toya

× Expand Anabel DFlux A close-up of Wednesday 13. Wednesday 13

Presented by Midwest Mix-Up.

media release: The Duke of Spook, WEDNESDAY 13, has emerged to announced that he will be hitting the road in spring 2025 for an exciting North American headline run.

The "There's No Such Things As Monsters" tour kicks off Friday, March 14 in Las Vegas, NV, and will haunt a slew of major cities including Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, New York City, and Toronto among others before wrapping up in Colorado Springs, CO on May 3. Support will come from Stitched Up Heart, Dead Rabbits, and I Ya Toyah.

WEDNESDAY 13 comments:

“We are thrilled to announce our upcoming 2025 tour. After spending the last year and a half celebrating the music of my former band Murderdolls, I’m excited to get back to my solo music. The debut album, Transylvania 90210, was released 20 years ago and the upcoming live set will reflect that album and the earlier WEDNESDAY 13 material. Also you can expect to hear new music from our forthcoming Napalm Records release due in early 2025. We can’t wait to see you all on tour!”

Make sure to get your tickets now before they’re gone, and stay tuned for new music arriving around the tour early 2025.