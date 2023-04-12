Wednesday Nite at the Lab

press release: WN@TL goes hybrid both with Zoom and with in-person (Room 1111) presentations. The zoom registration link is still go.wisc.edu/240r59. You can also watch a live web stream at on YouTube.

On April 12 Elizabeth Wright of biochemistry will speak on Cryo-Electron Microscopy.

Description: Elizabeth Wright directs the UW-Madison Cryo-Electron Microscopy Research Center (CEMRC) research facility located in the Hector F. DeLuca Biochemical Sciences Complex on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. The UW-Madison CEMRC is dedicated to providing instrumentation, technical assistance, training, and access to cryo-EM for the UW-Madison research community.

The CEMRC manages and operates four cryo-microscopes for data collection by single particle, tomography, and micro-ED. The microscopes are overseen by experienced staff who offer consultation and training in negative-stain and vitrified sample preparation, single particle analysis, tomography, data processing and additional computational support.

The UW-Madison CEMRC welcomes investigators from other universities and industry.

The CEMRC is a cross-campus initiative led by a coalition of partners including the Department of Biochemistry, the School of Medicine and Public Health, the Morgridge Institute for Research, the UW Carbone Cancer Center, the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Education, and the College of Engineering Nanoscale Imaging and Analysis Center.

Bio: Elizabeth Wright received her Ph.D. in chemistry from Emory University. She engineered elastin-mimetic materials that are used for drug delivery and tissue engineering applications. She was a postdoctoral research associate in materials science at the University of Southern California. She was a postdoctoral scholar with Professor Grant Jensen at Caltech where she developed cryo-ET technologies and used cryo-ET to study HIV-1 maturation. She joined Emory University as an assistant professor in 2008 and was promoted to associate professor in 2016. She moved to the University of Wisconsin-Madison as a full professor in 2018. Her research program focuses on the development and use of cryo-EM and correlative light and electron microscopy (CLEM) imaging technologies to determine the native-state structures of several bacterial species, bacteriophages, HIV-1, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), measles virus (MeV), and other host-pathogen systems.