Wednesday Nite at the Lab

press release: For the fall semester, WN@TL goes hybrid both with Zoom and with in-person presentations. The zoom registration link is still go.wisc.edu/240r59. You can also watch a live web stream at biotech.wisc.edu/webcams

On April 13 James Crall of Entomology will speak on "Insects and Ecosystem Services on a Changing Planet: Insights from the Humble Bumble Bee."