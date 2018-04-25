Wednesday Nite at the Lab

"The Stained Book Project" by Heather Wacha, Information School

The Library of Stains project is a pilot study that uses multispectral imaging to gather scientific data from stains found on parchment, paper, and bindings. This provides new ways for researchers, librarians, & the public to approach/access info concerning the makeup of medieval manuscripts and their environment. This talk will trace the project from its beginnings, its conception, the imaging process, data analysis, & a set of results that reveal new info about the stains found in manuscripts.

press release: Experience science as exploring the unknown every week at Wednesday Nite @ the Lab. Discover the latest from UW-Madison researchers as they describe their investigations and inventions that are changing how we look at life and how we lead our lives. Join the discussion as learners of all ages find out more and share their ideas, questions and insights.

WN@tL runs every Wednesday night, 50 times a year, and the topics cover the full range of science, engineering and technology research at UW-Madison, from astronomy to zoology, and from bioethics to biomedical engineering. The Genetics/Biotechnology Center is at the intersection of University Avenue and Randall Avenue and is served by over a dozen Metro bus lines.

FREE Admission

7:00 to 8:15 p.m.

Room 1111, The Auditorium, 425 Henry Mall