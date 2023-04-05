Wednesday Nite at the Lab

press release: WN@TL goes hybrid both with Zoom and with in-person (Room 1111) presentations. The zoom registration link is still go.wisc.edu/240r59. You can also watch a live web stream at on YouTube.

For April 5 we get insights from the Baraboo Hills as Maia Persche of Forest & Wildlife Ecology will speak on “Cascading Effects of Open Oak Woodland Restoration on Forest Arthropods and Songbirds.”

Description: Woodland restoration offers an important opportunity for ensuring the persistence of native Wisconsin biodiversity. However, understanding how open woodland management treatments, such as prescribed fire and tree thinning, effect forest species can be challenging. In this talk, I will describe a muti-trophic field study in the Baraboo Hills (Sauk Co., WI) aimed at understanding the effects of oak woodland management on understory microclimates, plant communities, forest arthropods, and insectivorous birds.

Results from the first two field seasons indicate that a wide variety of songbirds may be benefitting from increases in forest arthropod biomass due to woodland management. I am looking forward to discussing this unique habitat type and the rich biodiversity it supports, as well as highlighting how woodland restoration can play a part in bird conservation in southern Wisconsin.

Bio: Maia Persche is a PhD student in the SILVIS Lab, Department of Forest and Wildlife Ecology. She has been studying bird ecology and conservation for the last ten years, as is also involved in land restoration work. Two years ago, she started five bird banding stations in Sauk County, which are the basis of a long-term ecological monitoring project focusing on the effects of climate change and land management on forest and woodland species.

