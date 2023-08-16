Wednesday Nite at the Lab
UW Genetics-Biotechnology Center 425 Henry Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: WN@TL goes hybrid both with Zoom and with in-person (Room 1111) presentations. The zoom registration link is still go.wisc.edu/240r59. You can also watch a live web stream at on YouTube.
Next week August 16 I’ (Tom Zinnen) will return for my annual sojourn at the lectern with a talk on the outlooks for science outreach at Wisconsin’s two-time land-
I’ll also be happy to hear your view of what my colleagues & I might want to do new in the next year or two or few.