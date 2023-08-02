Wednesday Nite at the Lab

UW Genetics-Biotechnology Center 425 Henry Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: WN@TL goes hybrid both with Zoom and with in-person (Room 1111) presentations. The zoom registration link is still go.wisc.edu/240r59. You can also watch a live web stream at on YouTube.

Kris Saha’s interests lie in using human stem cells together with emerging engineering methods in material science and synthetic biology to make smarter therapeutics, model human disease, and advance personalized medicine.

More to Explore: 

https://news.wisc.edu/uw-researchers-will-trial-gene-editing-therapy-to-treat-blindness/

https://sahalab.bme.wisc.edu/

