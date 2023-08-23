Wednesday Nite at the Lab

media release: WN@TL goes hybrid both with Zoom and with in-person (Room 1111) presentations. The zoom registration link is still go.wisc.edu/240r59. You can also watch a live web stream at on YouTube.

On August 23 Kurt Kotenberg from NOAA in Green Bay will be here to alert, watch & warn us about “Wisconsin Weather Safety & You.”

Bio: Kurt Kotenberg is the Warning Coordination Meteorologist of the National Weather Service (NWS) located in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Prior to arriving in Wisconsin, Kurt worked as a forecaster at the NWS offices in Des Moines, Iowa, and Midland, Texas. Before joining the NWS, Kurt was an (on-air) broadcast Meteorologist for four years at WEAU-TV in Eau Claire.

Kurt earned both his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science Degrees in Atmospheric Sciences from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. While in Graduate School, Kurt served as a Teaching Assistant for two years- teaching Algebra courses and a mathematics course for elementary education majors.

To continue his personal growth, Kurt earned his Master of Business Administration degree from Iowa State University in 2015, while working full-time at NWS Des Moines. In his spare time, Kurt and his wife- who is a Special Education teacher- are kept plenty busy by their two little kids. Kurt is happy to be back in the Badger State & enjoys spending time exploring his new home in northeastern Wisconsin.

