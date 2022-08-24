Wednesday Nite at the Lab

press release: WN@TL goes hybrid both with Zoom and with in-person (Room 1111) presentations. The zoom registration link is still go.wisc.edu/240r59. You can also watch a live web stream at on YouTube.

On August 24 Laura Wyatt and Adam Gundlach of Facilities & Planning Management will speak on “The Lakeshore Nature Preserve: UW-Madison’s Largest Outdoor Classroom on Campus.”

Description: The Lakeshore Nature Preserve encompasses 300+ acres of the 936-acre UW-Madison campus, protecting a complex matrix of forests, prairies, wetlands, and former savanna ecosystems as an urban ecology field station. Situated on ancestral lands of the Ho-Chunk Nation, the land has been part of the four lakes region known as Teejop (day Jope) since time immemorial. The Preserve includes 4.3 miles of Lake Mendota’s shoreline from Muir Woods on the east, along University Bay to the Class of 1918 Marsh and out to the tip of Picnic Point; from Biocore prairie and Frautschi Point to Eagle Heights Woods at the west boundary of campus.

Located just steps away from lecture halls on the UW-Madison Campus, the Preserve provides hands-on-experiential learning opportunities for students, faculty, and citizen scientists.

Our presentation will provide a glimpse of the Preserve’s past and share how the Preserve currently shelters natural environments and cultural resources while facilitating its use as a living classroom for teaching and research needs as well as serving as a place of respite and well-being. In the Wisconsin forward tradition, we will close with a glimpse into future planning.

Bios: Laura Wyatt is the Assistant Director of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve where she works with the Director creating work plans, budgets, and oversees the day-to-day operations including programs and permitted use, facility management, operations, and staff. Influenced by living near Morton Arboretum (Lisle, IL) as a child, Laura has spent her 40-year career supporting positive people-plant connections as an Extension Educator for University of Illinois; Director of Klehm Arboretum; WDNR Urban Forestry Council Liaison; and staff of Morton Arboretum and Chicago Botanic Garden. Laura has a BS (Purdue) and MS (UW) in horticulture with a specialty in woody plants. She is a certified arborist with the International Society of Arboriculture.

Adam Gundlach is the Field Projects Coordinator for the Lakeshore Nature Preserve, leading day-to-day field management activities of Preserve staff, interns, contractor crews and campus partners, as well as interpreting the site for academic use by faculty and students. Invasive species monitoring and control efforts form a primary backdrop of daily work, but Preserve staff put significant time toward addressing issues of user safety, maintaining trails and the Picnic Point fire circles, and serving the needs of a diverse user base. Adam received a BS-Natural Resources degree from UW-Madison majoring in Wildlife Ecology. He has worked in the Preserve for the past 13 years and before joining the Preserve staff gained experience working for non-profit organizations, state agencies (WDNR), and private ecological consulting contractors. Formerly Chair on the Board of Directors for the Wisconsin Prescribed Fire Council, fire ecology is a burning passion of Adam’s, and expanding the safe and effective use of prescribed fire to meet land management goals a focal point.

Explore More:

https://lakeshorepreserve. wisc.edu/

https://www. friendslakeshorepreserve.com/