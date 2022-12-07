Wednesday Nite at the Lab

press release: WN@TL goes hybrid both with Zoom and with in-person (Room 1111) presentations. The zoom registration link is still go.wisc.edu/240r59. You can also watch a live web stream at on YouTube.

On December 7 Mitchell Ramuta of professor David O’Connor’s lab will speak on “Pulling Viruses Out of Thin Air.”

We are using air sampling as an alternative environmental surveillance strategy to improve the detection and monitoring of (re)emerging viruses in the community.

Bio: Graduate student in the Cellular and Molecular Biology Ph.D. program, Dr. David O'Connor's laboratory

Explore More:

There's Something in the Air: Monitoring Indoor Air for SARS-CoV-2

https://www. rockefellerfoundation.org/ blog/theres-something-in-the- air-monitoring-indoor-air-for- sars-cov-2/

Let's Meet the Virologist (LMtV) Episode 92: Game Changer? Environmental Surveillance for SARS-CoV-2

https://lmtv.podbean.com/

In the Air Tonight: COVID Testing Spaces, Not Faces.

https://microbiologycommunity. nature.com/posts/in-the-air- tonight-covid-testing-spaces- not-faces