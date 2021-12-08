Wednesday Nite at the Lab

press release: For the fall semester, WN@TL goes hybrid both with Zoom and with in-person presentations. The zoom registration link is still go.wisc.edu/240r59. Starting September 15, you can also watch a live web stream at biotech.wisc.edu/webcams

On December 8 Trina McMahon of the Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering speaks on

“The Big Blue-Green Algae Monster from Lake Mendota: Will It Eat You?”

Description: Lake Mendota is an amazing resource for the City of Madison and the UW. It is also known as the best studied lake in the world. However, if you’ve spent time near the shoreline or on the lake, you know that it can get pretty ugly in the summertime. Blue green algae have plagued the lake since at least the 1850’s and continue to contribute to beach closures and generally poor water quality. They make toxins that poison dogs and occasionally humans. Why do these nasties appear in our lakes every summer? How worried should we really be about swimming and water skiing in the lake? What can we do to make them go away? The McMahon lab studies the water microbiome and this WN@TL will focus on our recent findings related to the blue-green algae specifically.

Bio: Professor Katherine (Trina) McMahon is a professor at the University of Wisconsin – Madison. She obtained her BS and MS in Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign, and her PhD in Environmental Engineering at the University of California at Berkeley. Her research interests lie at the intersection of water quality and microbiology with a focus on biological wastewater treatment and freshwater microbial ecology. Trina is passionate about professional development related to teaching, especially for pre-faculty.

