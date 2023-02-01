Wednesday Nite at the Lab

press release: WN@TL goes hybrid both with Zoom and with in-person (Room 1111) presentations. The zoom registration link is still go.wisc.edu/240r59. You can also watch a live web stream at on YouTube.

On February 1 Leigh Senderowicz of the Department of Women’s & Gender Studies and the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology speaks on “I Was Obligated to Accept: Coercion and Autonomy in Contemporary Global Family Planning.”

Description: This talk will explore the ways that the ideology of fertility reduction permeates the design and quantitative evaluation of contemporary family planning projects, 25 years after the International Conference on Population and Development called for an end to population control. The talk will draw from the Contraceptive Autonomy Study, a project designed to explore various dimensions of autonomy and coercion in family planning and to develop new theories about why and how adverse experiences with contraceptive coercion manifest. This presentation will focus especially on modes of measurement, and the challenges to designing new measures that better assess person-centered and justice-based approaches to contraceptive care.

Bio: Leigh Senderowicz is a global health researcher and critical demographer, focusing on global sexual and reproductive health and rights. Leigh is currently an Assistant Professor of Gender and Health at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, with a joint appointment in the Department of Gender and Women’s Studies and the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She completed her doctorate in global health at Harvard University and earned her masters in public health from Johns Hopkins prior to that. Leigh’s research focuses on reproductive autonomy, exploring the ways that new approaches to measurement and evaluation can promote person-centered care and reproductive freedom.

Explore More:

https://scholar.harvard.edu/ leigh_senderowicz/home

https://gws.wisc.edu/staff/ senderowicz-leigh/

https://globalhealthnow.org/ 2022-11/contraceptive- coercion-still-happens