Wednesday Nite at the Lab

press release: For the fall semester, WN@TL goes hybrid both with Zoom and with in-person presentations. The zoom registration link is still go.wisc.edu/240r59. You can also watch a live web stream at biotech.wisc.edu/webcams

On February 2 Rebecca Larson of Biological Systems Engineering will speak on “Climate Change and Agriculture: Mitigation Strategies for Dairy.” I’m sensing a odiferous saga of ebb & flow of rumination, and I’m guessing methane will be in the mix, along with the usual suspect: carbon dioxide.