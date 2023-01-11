Wednesday Nite at the Lab

UW Genetics-Biotechnology Center 425 Henry Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: WN@TL goes hybrid both with Zoom and with in-person (Room 1111) presentations. The zoom registration link is still go.wisc.edu/240r59. You can also watch a live web stream at on YouTube.

On January 11 Carrie Schroeder of Department of Surgical Sciences in the School of Veterinary Medicine speaks on “Veterinary Anesthesiology:  One Health and All Species.”

Description:  I will be talking about what we do as veterinary anesthesiologists, anesthetizing all species and all sizes.  I will also promote our program that welcomes human anesthesia residents for a one-week rotation at the Vet School. 

Bio:  Carrie Schroeder, DVM, DACVA is a Clinical Assistant Professor in Anesthesia and Pain Management at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine

Explore More:  https://archive.jsonline.com/news/wisconsin/114616379.html/ 

