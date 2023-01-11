Wednesday Nite at the Lab

press release: WN@TL goes hybrid both with Zoom and with in-person (Room 1111) presentations. The zoom registration link is still go.wisc.edu/240r59. You can also watch a live web stream at on YouTube.

On January 11 Carrie Schroeder of Department of Surgical Sciences in the School of Veterinary Medicine speaks on “Veterinary Anesthesiology: One Health and All Species.”

Description: I will be talking about what we do as veterinary anesthesiologists, anesthetizing all species and all sizes. I will also promote our program that welcomes human anesthesia residents for a one-week rotation at the Vet School.

Bio: Carrie Schroeder, DVM, DACVA is a Clinical Assistant Professor in Anesthesia and Pain Management at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine

