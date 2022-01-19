Wednesday Nite at the Lab
UW Genetics-Biotechnology Center 425 Henry Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: For the fall semester, WN@TL goes hybrid both with Zoom and with in-person presentations. The zoom registration link is still go.wisc.edu/240r59. You can also watch a live web stream at biotech.wisc.edu/webcams
Jan. 19: "Dinosaurs and the Art of Reconstructing Sauropod Skeletons," by Scott Hartman.
