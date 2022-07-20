Wednesday Nite at the Lab

press release: For the fall semester, WN@TL goes hybrid both with Zoom and with in-person (Room 1111) presentations. The zoom registration link is still go.wisc.edu/240r59. You can also watch a live web stream at biotech.wisc.edu/webcams

July 20: "The WiBee App: The Wisconsin Wild Bee Community-science Project to Count and Learn About Bees," by Claudio Gratton.