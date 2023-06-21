Wednesday Nite at the Lab

press release: WN@TL goes hybrid both with Zoom and with in-person (Room 1111) presentations. The zoom registration link is still go.wisc.edu/240r59. You can also watch a live web stream at on YouTube.

On June 21 Grace Stanke, UW-Madison nuclear engineering student and Miss America 2023, will speak at a special Wednesday Nite @ The Lab to be held in conjunction with the Summer Academy of the Positive Youth Development Institute (including Wisconsin 4-H) of UW-Madison’s Division of Extension. She’ll talk about her outlook for nuclear engineering to meet our future energy & environmental needs.

To accommodate the larger crowd, we’ll meet across the street in Room 1125 Biochemistry, 420 Henry Mall.