Wednesday Nite at the Lab

Free UW Alumni Association lecture series: "Illuminating Better Cancer Treatments with Light," by Peter Favreau.

Speaker Bio: I am a postdoctoral researcher who has worked in Dr. Melissa Skala’s Optical Microscopy in Medicine Lab at the Morgridge Institute for Research for 3 years. My research has focused personalized medicine and improving treatments for colorectal cancer using biophotonics. Prior to my work at the Morgridge Institute for Research, I received my Ph.D. in Basic Medical Sciences and Biophotonics from the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama, where my work consisted of improving colorectal and lung cancer detection with better medical imaging tools.

Description: Cancer treatments have come a long way in the last century. Researchers continue to advance our understanding of the different physiological and environmental conditions necessary to cause cancer. These advances have made cancer therapies more effective at eradicating or managing patients’ cancers, but significant hurdles remain.

As cancer therapies evolve, researchers are focusing more and more on identifying personalized treatment options that cater to each cancer patient’s unique physiology. In this talk, I’ll discuss how the Optical Microscopy in Medicine Lab at the Morgridge Institute for Research is designing more effective approaches for personalized medicine. I’ll discuss how light from a patient’s own tumor cells allows us to quickly ascertain the most effective treatment for a patient while minimizing common drug side effects.

press release: Experience science as exploring the unknown every week at Wednesday Nite @ the Lab. Discover the latest from UW-Madison researchers as they describe their investigations and inventions that are changing how we look at life and how we lead our lives. Join the discussion as learners of all ages find out more and share their ideas, questions and insights.

WN@tL runs every Wednesday night, 50 times a year, and the topics cover the full range of science, engineering and technology research at UW-Madison, from astronomy to zoology, and from bioethics to biomedical engineering. The Genetics/Biotechnology Center is at the intersection of University Avenue and Randall Avenue and is served by over a dozen Metro bus lines.

FREE Admission

7:00 to 8:15 p.m., Room 1111, The Auditorium, 425 Henry Mall