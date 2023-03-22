Wednesday Nite at the Lab

press release: WN@TL goes hybrid both with Zoom and with in-person (Room 1111) presentations. The zoom registration link is still go.wisc.edu/240r59. You can also watch a live web stream at on YouTube.

On Wednesday March 22 Jonathan Martin of Atmospheric & Oceanic Sciences tunes us in to “Warmer Winters and Wavier Jet Streams: The Cold Season in a Changing Climate.”

Bio: Jonathan Martin joined the faculty at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1994 after completing his Ph.D. in atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington.

He has earned recognition for his teaching, including the Underkofler Excellence in Teaching Award, a fellowship in UW’s Teaching Academy, the Mark H. Ingraham Distinguished Faculty Award, and the UW Vilas Distinguished Service Professorship.

He was honored by the American Meteorological Society in 2016 as the Society’s recipient of the Edward N. Lorenz Teaching Excellence Award for “outstanding teaching and mentoring that combines boundless enthusiasm with consummate skill to educate and inspire a generation of undergraduate and graduate students.”

His research expertise is in mid-latitude weather systems, and he has authored over 70 scientific papers, as well as the leading textbook on mid-latitude atmospheric dynamics. He recently published a biography of an influential British meteorologist of the mid-20th century – Reginald Sutcliffe and the Invention of Modern Weather Systems Science – and he also appears regularly on Wisconsin Public Radio as part of the two-man “Weather Guys” segment. He served a 9-year term as Chair of the Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences and was named by the Princeton Review as one of the nation’s Top 300 Professors.

Explore More: Jonathan Martin’s 2021 book entitled Reginald Sutcliffe and the Invention of Modern Weather Systems Science (Purdue University Press)