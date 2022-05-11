Wednesday Nite at the Lab

press release: For the fall semester, WN@TL goes hybrid both with Zoom and with in-person (Room 1111) presentations. The zoom registration link is still go.wisc.edu/240r59. You can also watch a live web stream at biotech.wisc.edu/webcams

May 11: “Lower Extremity Biomechanics in Collegiate Athletes: The Influence of Injury”

Speaker: Daniel Cobian

Badger Athletic Performance (BAP) is a collaborative partnership between the Department of Orthopedics & Rehabilitation and the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics at the University of Wisconsin. BAP is dedicated to the mission of maximizing each student-athlete’s on-field performance through the integration of science, training, and injury management. The study of human biomechanics is the foundation for athletic performance. This session will illustrate the effects of injury on athletic movement and how this information is used to maintain student-athlete health and wellness through individualized care.