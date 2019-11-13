Wednesday Nite at the Lab

Free UW Alumni Association lecture series: "Understanding the Ethical Landscape of Human Genome Editing," by Robert Streiffer.

press release: WN@tL runs every Wednesday night, 50 times a year, and the topics cover the full range of science, engineering and technology research at UW-Madison, from astronomy to zoology, and from bioethics to biomedical engineering. The Genetics/Biotechnology Center is at the intersection of University Avenue and Randall Avenue and is served by over a dozen Metro bus lines.

FREE Admission

7:00 to 8:15 p.m., Room 1111, The Auditorium, 425 Henry Mall