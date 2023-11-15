Wednesday Nite at the Lab

media release: WN@TL goes hybrid both with Zoom and with in-person (Room 1111) presentations. The zoom registration link is still go.wisc.edu/240r59. You can also watch a live web stream at on YouTube.

On November 15, and in the run-up to Thanksgiving, Fernando de la Torre of the Department of Plant & Agroecosystem Sciences (formed by the merger of the departments of Agronomy & Horticulture) will speak on his research to develop hybrids between cranberry and blueberry.

Explore More: https://cggl. horticulture.wisc.edu

A message from Tom Zinnen: I am happy to share that I will retire as of the end of the Q&A session following Scott Coyle’s talk on November 1 at Wednesday Nite @ The Lab. The WN@TL series will continue for two additional weeks beyond that. However, the Division of Extension has decided to pull back the 0.75 FTE that has authorized & funded ¾ of my appointment at the Biotech Center since I started on June 1, 1991. This means that the Biotech Center will not be able to replace my position, and therefore WN@TL will go into indefinite hiatus following the November 15 talk.