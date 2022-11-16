Wednesday Nite at the Lab

press release: WN@TL goes hybrid both with Zoom and with in-person (Room 1111) presentations. The zoom registration link is still go.wisc.edu/240r59. You can also watch a live web stream at on YouTube.

November 16, Mark Copelovitch of the La Follette School of Public Affairs and the Department of Political Science will speak on "Inflation, the Global Economy, and the Consequences of the Midterm Elections.”

Bio: Mark Copelovitch is a Professor of Political Science and Public Affairs. Copelovitch studies and teaches international political economy, with a focus on global financial governance, exchange rates and monetary institutions, the effects of global capital flows on national economic policies, and theories of international cooperation.

His 2020 book with David Singer of MIT, Banks on the Brink: Global Capital, Securities Markets, and the Political Roots of Financial Crises, is published by Cambridge University Press.

Professor Copelovitch is a graduate of Yale University and Harvard University, where he received his Ph.D. in 2005. Prior to his appointment at Wisconsin, he was a postdoctoral fellow at the Center for Globalization and Governance at Princeton University.

Explore More: https://markcopelovitch.com

https://www.amazon.com/Banks- Brink-Securities-Political- Institutions-ebook/dp/ B0845VWD4N/ref=sr_1_1?crid= 1WJB3UQG7PL5S&keywords=banks+ brink&qid=1666845952&qu= eyJxc2MiOiIwLjAwIiwicXNhIjoiMC 4wMCIsInFzcCI6IjAuMDAifQ%3D% 3D&sprefix=banks+brink%2Caps% 2C114&sr=8-1

https://www.washingtonpost. com/politics/2022/06/02/usd- dollar-reserve-currency- economy/

November 23 we’ll go dark on the Wednesday night before Thanksgiving.