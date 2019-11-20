Wednesday Nite at the Lab

Free UW Alumni Association lecture series: "Electric Machines: Then, Now & The Future," by Daniel Ludois.

press release: Speaker Bio: Daniel Ludois received his Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Wisconsin–Madison in 2012 and B.S. in Physics from Bradley University in 2006. Dr. Ludois currently serves as an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering in UW–Madison’s College of Engineering, associate director of the internationally renowned Wisconsin Electric Machines and Power Electronics Consortium (WEMPEC), and is an affiliate of the Wisconsin Energy Institute. Dr. Ludois’s interests are focused on the use of electric fields in power conversion devices such as motors, generators and wireless power transfer. He is also cofounder and chief science officer of C-Motive Technologies, a start-up business dedicated to producing innovative, energy and cost-efficient electrostatic motors. Dr. Ludois received the NSF CAREER Award in 2015, was named Midwest Energy News 40 under 40 in 2016 and a Moore Inventor Fellow in 2017.

Description: Electric motors and generators (machines) are the cornerstone of our modern way of life. In my talk I’ll touch on three subjects: 1) The physical operating principles of machines and how magnetic forces evolved from Faraday’s cup to the industrialized world, 2) How modern applications such as wind turbines and mobile robotics pose serious challenges to magnetic machine technology, and 3) How my research group is leveraging electrostatic forces (rather than magnetic) to meet these modern application challenges.

WN@tL runs every Wednesday night, 50 times a year, and the topics cover the full range of science, engineering and technology research at UW-Madison, from astronomy to zoology, and from bioethics to biomedical engineering. The Genetics/Biotechnology Center is at the intersection of University Avenue and Randall Avenue and is served by over a dozen Metro bus lines.

FREE Admission

7:00 to 8:15 p.m., Room 1111, The Auditorium, 425 Henry Mall