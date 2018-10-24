Wednesday Nite at the Lab

Free UW Alumni Association lecture series: "Aerial Roots of Mexican Corn Can Host Nitrogen-Fixing Bacteria," by Jean-Michel Ane.

press release: Experience science as exploring the unknown every week at Wednesday Nite @ the Lab. Discover the latest from UW-Madison researchers as they describe their investigations and inventions that are changing how we look at life and how we lead our lives. Join the discussion as learners of all ages find out more and share their ideas, questions and insights.

WN@tL runs every Wednesday night, 50 times a year, and the topics cover the full range of science, engineering and technology research at UW-Madison, from astronomy to zoology, and from bioethics to biomedical engineering. The Genetics/Biotechnology Center is at the intersection of University Avenue and Randall Avenue and is served by over a dozen Metro bus lines.

FREE Admission

7:00 to 8:15 p.m., Room 1111, The Auditorium, 425 Henry Mall