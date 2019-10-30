Wednesday Nite at the Lab

Free UW Alumni Association lecture series: "Exploring the Deep: Investigations of three new Great Lakes shipwrecks with ROVs," by Caitlin Zant.

press release: Speaker Bio: Caitlin Zant joined the Wisconsin Historical Society as a Maritime Archaeologist 4.5 years ago, after attending the Maritime Studies Program at East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina for graduate school. In her six years of working as a maritime archaeologist, Caitlin has been involved with over 35 archaeological projects, and has assisted in nominating 20 shipwrecks to the National and State Register of Historic Places. Caitlin has primarily focused her studies on the maritime history of the Great Lakes, specifically within Wisconsin. Prior to becoming a Maritime Archaeologist, Caitlin studied History and Geography at Carthage, graduating in 2012.

Description: Using prototype technology, archaeologists and ROV pilots team up to investigate three of the newest and deepest shipwreck discoveries in the Great Lakes. See footage from the converted car ferry Harriet B. in 650 feet of water off Two Harbors, Minnesota — the deepest archaeological survey of a shipwreck on the Great Lakes, the schooner Antelope located in 310 feet of water off Michigan Island, Wisconsin, and dive deep inside the car-filled hold of the steamer Senator in 450 feet of water off Port Washington, Wisconsin.

Experience science as exploring the unknown every week at Wednesday Nite @ the Lab. Discover the latest from UW-Madison researchers as they describe their investigations and inventions that are changing how we look at life and how we lead our lives. Join the discussion as learners of all ages find out more and share their ideas, questions and insights.

WN@tL runs every Wednesday night, 50 times a year, and the topics cover the full range of science, engineering and technology research at UW-Madison, from astronomy to zoology, and from bioethics to biomedical engineering. The Genetics/Biotechnology Center is at the intersection of University Avenue and Randall Avenue and is served by over a dozen Metro bus lines.

FREE Admission

7:00 to 8:15 p.m., Room 1111, The Auditorium, 425 Henry Mall