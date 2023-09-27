Wednesday Nite at the Lab

media release: WN@TL goes hybrid both with Zoom and with in-person (Room 1111) presentations. The zoom registration link is still go.wisc.edu/240r59. You can also watch a live web stream at on YouTube.

On September 27 Hannah Hacker of UW-Green Bay will speak on the brand-new Green Bay Estuary Digital Archives Collection, part of the Green Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. She will be joined by Emily Tyner, director of Freshwater Strategy, who will be speaking about how the idea for the digital collection came about, the funders, as well as the NERR connection and interest in the collection.

Description: The Green Bay Estuary Digital Archives Collection is a new digital resource about the Green Bay Estuary and its waterways. The digital collection was built from relevant materials held at the UW-Green Bay Archives, as well as donations from local community members. It seeks to tell the story of the region’s water history, science, and cultural impact through photographs, postcards, maps, oral history interviews, films, and historical records.

The Green Bay Estuary Digital Archives Collection was built as part of the Green Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve (NERR) designation process, in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. This was a year-long digitization effort in which select original materials in the UW-Green Bay Archives were identified and digitized. This unique digital collection is a rich resource for researchers and educators pursuing projects related to the region’s waterways, or anyone who is interested in the area’s natural history.

This project was funded through generous support from the Wisconsin Coastal Management Program, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and the UW-Green Bay Libraries.

Bio: Hannah Hacker is the Archives Assistant at the UW-Green Bay Archives and Area Research Center. From September 2022 through August 2023, she took a hiatus from her Archives Assistant role to lead the development and creation of the Green Bay Estuary Digital Archives Collection. Hannah holds a Masters in Library and Information Science (2018) from the University of Iowa, and a BS in Arts Management and Creative Writing (2014) from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Explore More:

https://cdm17003.contentdm. oclc.org/digital/collection/ gbestuary

https://libguides.uwgb.edu/ gbedac

https://www.uwgb.edu/national- estuarine-research-reserves/