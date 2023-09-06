Wednesday Nite at the Lab

media release: WN@TL goes hybrid both with Zoom and with in-person (Room 1111) presentations. The zoom registration link is still go.wisc.edu/240r59. You can also watch a live web stream at on YouTube.

On September 6 we move into the new academic year with a talk on volcanoes in Chile with Sally Stevens and Pablo Moreno-Yaeger of Geosciences.

Title: How Do Volcanoes Respond to Glaciation?

Description: How does glaciation impact volcanic activity? The Andean Southern Volcanic Zone in Chile consists of over 30 active continental arc volcanoes, including some of the most hazardous volcanoes in the country. These volcanoes were engulfed by a large, 1-2 km thick continental ice sheet approximately ~18 thousand years ago followed by rapid deglaciation that ended ~15 thousand years ago. We present geochronological and geochemical data from volcanoes Mocho-Choshuenco and Puyehue Cordón-Caulle to investigate how these individual volcanoes responded to crustal stress changes from ice loading and unloading of the Patagonian Ice Sheet.

Bio: Pablo Moreno-Yaeger is a Chilean Ph.D. Candidate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, advised by Professor Brad Singer. Pablo was born in San Bernardo, Chile and graduated from Universidad de Chile in Geology. After graduation, Pablo taught undergraduate Geoscience courses in southern Chile. He moved to Madison and earned his Master’s in Geoscience at UW-Madison.

Bio: Sally Stevens is a Ph.D. student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, studying igneous petrology and geochronology with Dr. Brad Singer. She earned her Bachelor’s in Geology at University of California Santa Barbara and worked at the USGS California Volcano Observatory prior to earning her Master’s in Geoscience at UW-Madison.

Explore More: Ice Forcing in Arc Magma Plumbing Systems (IF-AMPS): https://ui.adsabs. harvard.edu/abs/2021AGUFM. V14B..01S/abstract

Evolution of magma storage conditions spanning the last glacial-interglacial transition, Mocho-Choshuenco Volcanic Complex, Chile: https://ui.adsabs.harvard.edu/ abs/2022AGUFM.V13A..02M/ abstract