Wednesday Nite at the Lab

press release: WN@TL goes hybrid both with Zoom and with in-person (Room 1111) presentations. The zoom registration link is still go.wisc.edu/240r59. You can also watch a live web stream at on YouTube.

On September 7 Tom Zinnen will be giving the talk entitled “The Stories Behind the MIA Project’s 2022 Recovery Mission in Belgium” based on the team’s work from June 26 to July 19 searching for remains of a missing-in-action airman at the crash site of a US Army Air Force bomber shot down in Belgium in 1944.

Explore More:

https://mia.biotech.wisc.edu/

https://onwisconsin.uwalumni. com/first-person/finding- uncle-buster/

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=XbFyZC2vlPc&t=54s