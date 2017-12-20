Wednesday Nite at the Lab

Free UW Alumni Association lecture series.

Raj Gopal has been a Wisconsinite for more than 40 years, and his professional experience includes working as a scientist for a leading building-automation systems company and as a demand-side management engineer for two large electric-power utilities. He has also taught as an adjunct professor at UW–Milwaukee and the Milwaukee School of Engineering. Gopal has a PhD in mechanical engineering from the University of Akron [Ohio] and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Madras, India. He holds patents in thermal energy storage and solar energy and has several publications to his credit.

This talk will address demand response to real-time pricing and automatic fault detection and diagnosis in large office buildings. During this Q&A session, a well-known guest speaker will briefly critique Gopal’s assertions, and Gopal will respond with a rebuttal, followed by questions from the audience.

Experience science as exploring the unknown every week at Wednesday Nite @ the Lab. Discover the latest from UW-Madison researchers as they describe their investigations and inventions that are changing how we look at life and how we lead our lives. Join the discussion as learners of all ages find out more and share their ideas, questions and insights.

WN@tL runs every Wednesday night, 50 times a year, and the topics cover the full range of science, engineering and technology research at UW-Madison, from astronomy to zoology, and from bioethics to biomedical engineering. The Genetics/Biotechnology Center is at the intersection of University Avenue and Randall Avenue and is served by over a dozen Metro bus lines.

FREE Admission

7:00 to 8:15 p.m.

Room 1111, The Auditorium

425 Henry Mall