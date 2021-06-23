Wednesday Walkabouts

press release: A guided walkabout, an art project, a story...Join a Pheasant Branch naturalist for a summer experience in the Bock Forest. This series is designed for children in preschool through fifth grade, with an accompanying adult. It will be held three Wednesday mornings in June. You can register for one, two or all three of the dates. Space is limited to the first 10 children who register for each session, so sign up soon! (We will keep a wait list.)

June 16: Terrific Trees - This class is full.

June 23: Beautiful Birds

June 30: Creatures-at-my-feet

TIME: 9:00 - 10:30 am ARRIVAL TIME: 8:45 am

BRING YOUR OWN: water bottle, yard blanket or towel to sit on, sunscreen/hat

MEETING SPOT: Bock Forest entrance to Conservancy, 5672 Highland Way, Middleton

https://www.google.com/maps/d/edit?mid=1h175xbQJsbbIyqYKMYcw1XJPbg6vjSvl&usp=sharing

PARKING: Ample on-street parking is available.

WEATHER: We will proceed rain or shine. Cancellation in cases of lightning or thunder.

Considerations:

# Participants may wear a mask

# Maintain physical distancing as much as possible

# Dress for the weather and protection from the sun

Please email our Education Coordinator, Anne Boucher, at education@pheasantbranch.org if you have any questions or need to change your registration.

Please provide the name of one responsible adult with your group.