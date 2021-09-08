Weeding and Wine

media release: Invasive species are a sad reality for land conservation efforts. They usually lack natural predators that keep them under control in their native ranges, leading to out-competition of native species which decreases high quality habitat for insects, birds, butterflies and other critters. The Picnic Hill Prairie on the SwampLovers Preserve has been well established for years but still needs regular tending to help the native species compete against invasive ones.

The work will include walking carefully through a medium tall prairie full of stunning wildflowers and ‘spot weeding’ invasive plants. We’ll discuss a few target weed species and explain how to identify them. From there, we will split into small groups to start weeding. You’ll have an expert close by to help answer any questions and help identify what stays and what gets pulled. Rain Date September 13.

5:30 p.m. Arrive, park and hike up to Picnic Hill Prairie (there is a steep incline on the trip up)

6:00 – 6:15 p.m. Welcome – Introductions – Project Overview

6:15 – 7:30 p.m. Get your hands dirty! Weeding in the prairie.

7:30 – 8:00 p.m. Social and snacks*, self-led hiking, on-your-own picnic

What to Bring:

Gardening gloves

Close-toed shoes

Sun hat/sunscreen

Bug spray

Long pants, long sleeve shirt (we will be in tall grass)

Personal drinking water and container

Picnic or snacks*

Raingear – we will work in light rain, please check the forecast

*The Ice Age Trail Alliance will provide light refreshments and snacks (including wine). A porta potty is available onsite.

We love dogs, but we ask that you not bring them to this event. Wooly mammoths are welcome.

Registration is OPEN. Space is limited. Register today!