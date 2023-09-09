Weeds and Their Bounty

Meadowridge Library 5726 Raymond Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Discover the many uses of the humble weed! Library naturalist-in-residence Qwantese Winters will guide you in how to identify edible weeds and demo how to make purslane chimichurri.

Registration for this workshop begins two-weeks prior to the event. Registration will open August 26 at 9:00am.

Part of the MPL Naturalist-in-Residence. For more information visit madpl.org/naturalist. The Naturalist-in-Residence is made possible in part by generous support of the Friends of Madison Public Library and in partnership with Madison Parks.

