Week Without Driving Community Discussion

media release: Bike Fitchburg, in partnership with the Greater Madison Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Capital Area Regional Planning Commission (CARPC), and AARP Wisconsin, is hosting a Community Discussion as part of the Week Without Driving.

6:30 pm, Oct. 2, Terrace Point Apartments – Community Room, 3101 Fish Hatchery Rd., Fitchburg, WI 53713

The event will bring people together to talk about transportation equity and accessibility. Inspired by Anna Zivarts’ book When Driving Is Not An Option: Steering Away from Car Dependency(link is external), the discussion will explore how car dependency impacts people with disabilities, older adults, young people, and others who can’t drive—and what it takes to build communities where everyone can get around safely and independently.

The event will feature a hybrid panel discussion moderated by Greater Madison MPO board member and city of Fitchburg Alder Bill Jetzer.

For more details and information on how to get the book, visit our 2025 Week Without Driving webpage

Register for Zoom option: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/pGSxrhYOTYS-21tTXpjN_A#/registration