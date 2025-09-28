Week Without Driving Community Discussion

media release: The Greater Madison Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) and Capital Area Regional Planning Commission (CARPC), in partnership with UW-Madison Transportation Services and AARP Wisconsin, are hosting a Community Discussion as part of the Week Without Driving.

The event will bring people together to talk about transportation equity and accessibility. Inspired by Anna Zivarts’ book When Driving Is Not An Option: Steering Away from Car Dependency(link is external), the discussion will explore how car dependency impacts people with disabilities, older adults, young people, and others who can’t drive—and what it takes to build communities where everyone can get around safely and independently.

This hybrid event will feature a moderated panel discussion led by CARPC Commissioner Bill Tishler.

Panelists:

Denise Jess, executive director, Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired

Christof Spieler, director, city of Madison Department of Transportation

Caryn Walline, director of Parking Operations, UW-Madison Transportation Services

For more details and information on how to get the book, visit our 2025 Week Without Driving webpage.

Registration for virtual attendees only: https://cityofmadison.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vYEV4jO_QJG5nHjJti-XVg

To request interpretation, translation or a disability-related accommodation at no cost to you, contact khaas2@cityofmadison.com.

Para solicitar interpretación, traducción o una adaptación especial relacionada con alguna discapacidad sin costo alguno para usted, comuníquese al khaas2@cityofmadison.com.

如需免費提供口譯、筆譯或殘疾相關的便利服務，請聯系 khaas2@cityofmadison.com.

Koj muaj txoj cai tau txais kev txhais lus, kev pes lus los sis kev pab cuam txhawm rau kev tsis taus uas tsis muaj nqi rau koj: Xav paub ntxiv tiv tauj rau khaas2@cityofmadison.com.