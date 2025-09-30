Week Without Driving Community Discussion

media release: The city of Sun Prairie, in partnership with the Greater Madison Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), Capital Area Regional Planning Commission (CARPC), Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition, Dane Alliance for Rational Transportation, Sun Prairie Area School District, and AARP Wisconsin, is hosting a Community Discussion as part of the Week Without Driving.

The event will bring people together to talk about transportation equity and accessibility. Inspired by Anna Zivarts’ book When Driving Is Not An Option: Steering Away from Car Dependency(link is external), the discussion will explore how car dependency impacts people with disabilities, older adults, young people, and others who can’t drive—and what it takes to build communities where everyone can get around safely and independently.

The event will feature a hybrid panel discussion moderated by Cassi Benedict, Sun Prairie alder and MPO policy board Member, and Bill Tishler, CARPC commissioner.

Panelists:

Terry Larson, Sun Prairie resident

Yamileth Lothe, neighborhood navigator, city of Sun Prairie

Alex Allon, community development director, village of DeForest

David Salmon, transportation coordinator, city of Sun Prairie

For more details and information on how to get the book, visit our 2025 Week Without Driving webpage.

Register for Zoom option: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81295977367

To request interpretation, translation or a disability-related accommodation at no cost to you, contact dsalmon@cityofsunprairie.com.

Para solicitar interpretación, traducción o una adaptación especial relacionada con alguna discapacidad sin costo alguno para usted, comuníquese al dsalmon@cityofsunprairie.com.

如需免費提供口譯、筆譯或殘疾相關的便利服務，請聯系 dsalmon@cityofsunprairie.com.

Koj muaj txoj cai tau txais kev txhais lus, kev pes lus los sis kev pab cuam txhawm rau kev tsis taus uas tsis muaj nqi rau koj: Xav paub ntxiv tiv tauj rau dsalmon@cityofsunprairie.com.