Weekend Wonders

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: On the first and third Saturdays of every month, we rotate a set of crafts that promote self-expression, creative learning, and artistic skill development. We will be painting, sculpting, creating paper crafts, and more!

On the second and  fourth Saturdays, we focus on physics by experimenting with light, gravity, density and other forces.

Any fifth Saturdays, we will collaborate in art and science activities.

Madison Children’s Museum’s drop-in programs are included with museum admission (Free for members, $9 for non-member adults and children ages 1+, see our registration pages for information on discounts or to buy admission tickets). No pre-registration is needed.

You may buy general admission tickets at the front desk, or save time and order them online. Tickets are good for visiting on any day the museum is open to the public; and they never expire.

608-256-6445
