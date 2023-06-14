Weezer, Modest Mouse, Momma

× Expand Sean Murphy The band Weezer. Weezer

media release: Time to hop in the car, load up the playlists and snacks, and join Weezer and some of the biggest names in indie rock for what will be the tour of the summer. Introducing (*drum roll please*)… Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip! A 30-city run of Weezer shows, Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip! pairs the alt legends with alternating support from iconic bands of the last fifteen years as well as the coolest up-and-comers: Modest Mouse and Momma, Future Islands and Joyce Manor, Spoon and White Reaper. The June 14 Madison date at Breese Stevens Field will feature support from Modest Mouse and Momma. Tickets are on sale Friday, March 3, at 10am local time.

These shows are the first batch following the band’s incredible SZNZ project last year, which yielded the #1 Alternative radio singles “Records” and “A Little Bit Of Love.” The most inventive project to date from the band, SZNZ was a celebrated collection of EPs, made in realtime, all matching the aesthetic and sounds of each season. The completed project features some of the most inspired, exciting songs within the much-loved Weezer discography.

Pack your bags -- Weezer’s Indie Rock Roadtrip is just a few months away!