Weezer, Pixies

Alliant Energy Center-Coliseum 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

Doors 6:00pm | Show 7:00pm. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-8000. Tickets may be purchased in-person at the Coliseum Box Office, Orpheum Theater Box Office, and The Sylvee Box Office. Hours vary by box office location. Tickets range from $125 - $25.

press release: Weezer has revealed the first song from the forthcoming, long-anticipated record, The Black Album, set for release in 2019 via Crush Music/Atlantic Records. The song -- entitled “Can’t Knock The Hustle” -- was produced by TV On The Radio’s Dave Sitek, with whom the band worked for the first time.

A video for the song, starring Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz as a rideshare driver taking the longest drive of his life, and produced by Jerry Media (founded by @FuckJerry), is also up now. Also, check out HastaLuegoAdios.com for some classic Weezer fun.

Following a rapturously received summer tour, Weezer will be returning to the road with Pixies this spring for a run of highly anticipated North American arena dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city tour will kick off March 8th in Louisville, Kentucky, and make stops in Montreal, St. Louis, Portland, and more, before wrapping April 12 in Las Vegas.

Alliant Energy Center-Coliseum 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
