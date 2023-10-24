Weighing the Future: Race, Science, and Pregnancy Trials in the Postgenomic Era

media release:The Holtz Center for Science and Technology Studies host Dr. Natali Valdez, who is a medical anthropologist. She will give a talk focused on her recent book, Weighing the Future.

Contemporary clinical trials selectively draw on epigenetics to connect behavioral choices made by pregnant people, such as diet and exercise, to health risks for future generations. As the first ethnography of its kind, Weighing the Future examines the sociopolitical implications of ongoing pregnancy trials in the United States and the United Kingdom, illuminating how processes of scientific knowledge production are linked to racism, capitalism, surveillance, and environmental reproduction. This groundbreaking book makes the case that science, and how we translate it, is a reproductive project that requires feminist vigilance. Instead of fixating on a future at risk, this book brings attention to the present at stake.

