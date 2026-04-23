Weird World of Frogs

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Bright colors and captivating calls are just the start with some of Earth’s most amazing species. Frogs can turn nearly invisible, leap more than 20 times their body length and defend themselves with poison. We go on assignment with conservation biologist and National Geographic Explorer Jodi Rowley to discover all kinds of incredible abilities and springy biodiversity.

Experience the National Geographic Live series

As part of Overture Presents, meet National Geographic explorers as they share behind-the-scenes stories and stunning visuals that ignite curiosity and spark real-world impact. Enjoy pre-show trivia, an immersive stage presentation and interactive Q&A that brings our world closer than ever.

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