Weird World of Frogs
Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release:
Bright colors and captivating calls are just the start with some of Earth’s most amazing species. Frogs can turn nearly invisible, leap more than 20 times their body length and defend themselves with poison. We go on assignment with conservation biologist and National Geographic Explorer Jodi Rowley to discover all kinds of incredible abilities and springy biodiversity.
Experience the National Geographic Live series
As part of Overture Presents, meet National Geographic explorers as they share behind-the-scenes stories and stunning visuals that ignite curiosity and spark real-world impact. Enjoy pre-show trivia, an immersive stage presentation and interactive Q&A that brings our world closer than ever.
Additional Show Details
- Lobby opens 60 minutes before showtime. For more details, visit our arrival and security page.
- For more details on accessible show services and building amenities, view our accessibility page.
- Ticket prices for this event are inclusive of fees – what you see is what you pay.
- Questions? Email our ticket office at tickets@overture.org or call 608.258.4141.